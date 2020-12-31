Banjo!

This is our little guy, Banjo! The exclamation point is not actually part of his name, it's just that is how he does everything in life...with zest.



We got him from the county shelter in February 2010 when he was about 8 months old. He is the most terrier terrier we've had. All of the terrier characteristics - loyal, tenacious, fearless, energetic - it's like he got a double dose of the terrier gene.



He's also very friendly. There are no strangers in BanjoWorld, just old friends he hasn't met yet. And he is filled with an infinite number of kisses...and he's giving it his best effort to distribute them all!