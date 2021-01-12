Previous
I'm Outta Here!
230 / 365

I'm Outta Here!

This Eastern Gray Squirrel (Sciurus carolinensis) wasn't altogether happy about my approach on a walking path and decided it should be elsewhere.
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
Photo Details

