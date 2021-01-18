Previous
Mirror, Mirror by timerskine
Mirror, Mirror

Mirror, mirror on the ground,
Who's the fairest bird around?
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details

Walks @ 7 ace
When playing in the mud is considered elegant! fav!
January 19th, 2021  
