242 / 365
Decorative Grasses
I was at a grocery store and saw these decorative grasses in one of the parking lot islands.
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
24th January 2021 10:36am
Tags
parking lot
,
grass
