Outside Indoors

My Get Pushed challenge for this week was to "find an indoor "landscape" to portrait."



As I was driving elsewhere on an errand, I saw the sign for Cabela's, the outfitter that has superb taxidermy displays, as well as huge tanks of live fish in their stores. The Missus was quite alarmed - and rightly so - when I rapidly crossed three lanes to make the turn into the Cabela's lot. Fortunately, traffic was very light (otherwise I might have had to stay in my lane and go around the block...horrors!).



This was the best shot, but you can't see a lot of it, like the wolves attacking the bison, the cougar stalking the white-tailed deer, or the entire flock of mallards overhead (you can see one of them in the upper right).