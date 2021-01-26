Previous
Next
Outside Indoors by timerskine
244 / 365

Outside Indoors

My Get Pushed challenge for this week was to "find an indoor "landscape" to portrait."

As I was driving elsewhere on an errand, I saw the sign for Cabela's, the outfitter that has superb taxidermy displays, as well as huge tanks of live fish in their stores. The Missus was quite alarmed - and rightly so - when I rapidly crossed three lanes to make the turn into the Cabela's lot. Fortunately, traffic was very light (otherwise I might have had to stay in my lane and go around the block...horrors!).

This was the best shot, but you can't see a lot of it, like the wolves attacking the bison, the cougar stalking the white-tailed deer, or the entire flock of mallards overhead (you can see one of them in the upper right).
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
66% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Tim Erskine ace
@toinette Here's my response to your challenge. I don't know if this is what you had in mind, but I'm not sure I can top this!
January 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise