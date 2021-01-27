Previous
Next
Mild Turkeys by timerskine
245 / 365

Mild Turkeys

These two wild turkeys (Meleagris gallopavo) have been favorite subjects of mine since I started this project. They live in the woods near the Chesterfield County Airport. They aren't much bothered by me, as long as I stay either in the truck or a long distance away, which is where the picture title comes from.

That being said, they were less than happy when Banjo stuck his head out of the window. He didn't make any noise, but these birds aren't fools. This was taken as they started to 'turkey trot' into the woods to distance themselves from the little terrierist.

But I was happy to see them as they hadn't been seen for a couple of months. Glad to see they've been surviving the winter so far.

Previous shots are at:
https://365project.org/timerskine/365/2020-10-07
https://365project.org/timerskine/365/2020-06-17
https://365project.org/timerskine/eclectica/2020-06-17
27th January 2021 27th Jan 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
67% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lee ace
Dinosaur descendants or what!
January 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise