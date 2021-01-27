Mild Turkeys

These two wild turkeys (Meleagris gallopavo) have been favorite subjects of mine since I started this project. They live in the woods near the Chesterfield County Airport. They aren't much bothered by me, as long as I stay either in the truck or a long distance away, which is where the picture title comes from.That being said, they were less than happy when Banjo stuck his head out of the window. He didn't make any noise, but these birds aren't fools. This was taken as they started to 'turkey trot' into the woods to distance themselves from the little terrierist.But I was happy to see them as they hadn't been seen for a couple of months. Glad to see they've been surviving the winter so far.Previous shots are at: