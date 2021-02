The weather forecast was correct, we got snow. Not much by my Ohio-based driving experience (which includes two decades of foul-weather emergency vehicle driving). But by Virginia standards, it was a blizzard. That kept almost everyone off the roads and allowed the Missus and I to travel - carefully - to Tappahannock to get the next picture in the Tappahannock Oak series.The other shots in this series are at:andandandand Tappahannock Oak V