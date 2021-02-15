Sign up
Snappy Snapper Snap
Was busy with storm cleanup today but the Missus and I went to the grocery. They had some beautiful lane snapper on display and I got myself this snappy snapshot of the snapper.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Tim Erskine
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
15th February 2021 11:36am
Tags
fish
,
scales
,
snapper
