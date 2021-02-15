Previous
Snappy Snapper Snap by timerskine
264 / 365

Snappy Snapper Snap

Was busy with storm cleanup today but the Missus and I went to the grocery. They had some beautiful lane snapper on display and I got myself this snappy snapshot of the snapper.
15th February 2021

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
Photo Details

