...and that's how I met your Mother.

My Get Pushed Challenge for this week is to "photograph the same small object in 5 unique ways. You can post one photograph per day, or make a collage of the 5 images." I will be using two small objects...Lego Tim and Lego Missus.



The Missus and I met in the back of an ambulance. Literally. We both ran for the local life squad, became friends, and well, here we are.



In this shot, we are arriving at the scene of a bicycle crash. The poor guy is hurt real bad. But, of course, if his helmet had been on his head instead of on the back of his bike, things would be much better for him.



The really cool thing about the Lego paramedics that came with the Lego ambulance is that our uniforms when we met were, in fact, red jumpsuits. That adds a nice touch of realism, for us at least.