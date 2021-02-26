...and that's how I met your Mother - Retirement, part 2

My Get Pushed Challenge for this week is to "photograph the same small object in 5 unique ways. You can post one photograph per day, or make a collage of the 5 images." I will be using two small objects...Lego Tim and Lego Missus. This is Picture #5.



The first three pictures in this series were reminiscences of how Lego Tim met Lego Girlfriend and how they got married. Now, decades later, Lego Tim and Lego Missus have retired to Virginia.



In Virginia they are surrounded by nature. They live just 6 miles from the main entrance to Pocahontas State Park - where this shot was taken - which is enormous. It is 7,950 acres and has over 90 miles of trails. They also live within short drives of several National Parks and National Wildlife Refuges.



Between all the nature and all the history (see Picture #4), Lego Tim and Lego Missus are ridiculously happy spending their time exploring it all.