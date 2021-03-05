Previous
Tiny Flowers, Soft Focus by timerskine
282 / 365

Tiny Flowers, Soft Focus

I have no idea what kind of flowers these are, but they are beautiful and tiny. The big, open one in the center is perhaps 1/4" wide.
5th March 2021 5th Mar 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
Photo Details

