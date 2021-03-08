Previous
Three Planets by timerskine
285 / 365

Three Planets

At 4:45am the Missus and I woke and headed out with the dogs to Old City Point Waterfront Park on the Appomattox River in Hopewell, Virginia. We wanted to see a rare celestial event. (Well, I wanted to see it. The Missus is a really good sport and humored me. The dogs, well, they're always up for a ride.)

Just before sunrise, the moon and three planets were in an almost perfect line. Saturn is in the upper right of this shot. At the 8 o'clock position to Saturn is Jupiter, with Mercury at 8 o'clock to it. [Note: I wasn't able to get the moon in the shot. It was behind the trees immediately to my right but was on the same line.] (Best on black)

This is only the second time I've knowingly seen Mercury. The first was only about 8 weeks ago, when this planetary trio was in a triangular conjunction just before sunset on January 10 (posted in my Eclectica album).
Tim Erskine

