Urban Eagle's Nest III by timerskine
298 / 365

Urban Eagle's Nest III

The Missus and I went out to visit our bald eagle friends at the nest in downtown Richmond, Virginia. This is the one I posted shots of about a week ago. In those shots, however, there was only one eagle and it was in the nest.

Today, there are two. The one in the nest is likely the female, sheltering the chicks. The other, which was on top of the tower just before this shot, is then likely the male. We have named them Jimmy and Jaimy because they are nesting over the James River.

It appears Jimmy is headed out to grab breakfast, but he came back empty handed, um, beaked.

21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
