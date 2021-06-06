Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 375
Neptune and the Sun
This is the
King Neptune Statue
on Virginia Beach's boardwalk.
The Missus and I ventured out to visit it right after sunrise just so I could get this shot. The only regret I have is the angle makes it seem like he's holding a spear, when it is the traditional trident, just in perfect profile.
6th June 2021
6th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
620
photos
52
followers
43
following
102% complete
View this month »
368
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
Latest from all albums
372
170
72
73
171
373
374
375
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
6th June 2021 5:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sun
,
neptune
,
vb
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close