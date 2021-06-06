Previous
Neptune and the Sun by timerskine
Photo 375

Neptune and the Sun

This is the King Neptune Statue on Virginia Beach's boardwalk.

The Missus and I ventured out to visit it right after sunrise just so I could get this shot. The only regret I have is the angle makes it seem like he's holding a spear, when it is the traditional trident, just in perfect profile.
6th June 2021 6th Jun 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details

