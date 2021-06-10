Twisted cliche

"Well, that will set the cat amongst the vultures!"



This surprisingly serene scene was in the parking lot of the Dutch Gap boat launch. There is a colony of feral cats that lives in the woods of the Dutch Gap Conservation Area, of which the boat launch is a part. A group of kind-hearted people feed the kitties daily (against posted regulations). The vultures hang out at the parking lot to pick up the scraps left behind, and also to rummage through any trash that thoughtless litterbug boaters might leave behind.



Clearly, they all get along and know their place in the food chain (the predator cat is too small to take on a vulture and the carrion-eating vultures don't want to try to eat anything that's alive enough to fight back). Two of the vultures on the right were also lying down like the one on the left when I drove up, but weren't too happy about a vehicle approaching and stood up. The cat was very cat-like and outwardly cool with everything.