Photo 380
Probably Ours
We saw this rabbit in our next-door neighbor's yard through our bedroom window. It likely lives under our garden shed, which has been home to cottontails since we moved in. So, yeah, it's probably ours.
11th June 2021
11th Jun 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II
Taken
11th June 2021 6:50am
Tags
bunny
rabbit
cottontail
