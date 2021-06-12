Previous
Water/Power by timerskine
Photo 381

Water/Power

I got this shot of the reflection in the James River of a high-tension tower that takes electricity from the Chesterfield Power Plant and distributes it far and wide.

No small irony here as I get really frustrated by poor lines and utility poles in my nature pictures. I also get very vocal about them, a trait to which the Missus will happily attest.
Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details

