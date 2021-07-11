Previous
Next
Tails and Lace by timerskine
Photo 410

Tails and Lace

This picturesque stand of cattails and Queen Anne's Lace was growing in a drainage ditch along Princess Anne Road in Pungo, Virginia. I saw it as the turn-around-and-go-back-for-a-picture type of scene, so I did.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise