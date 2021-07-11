Sign up
Photo 410
Tails and Lace
This picturesque stand of cattails and Queen Anne's Lace was growing in a drainage ditch along Princess Anne Road in
Pungo, Virginia
. I saw it as the turn-around-and-go-back-for-a-picture type of scene, so I did.
11th July 2021
11th Jul 21
0
0
Tags
cattail
,
queen anne's lace
,
pungo
