Early Morning at Virginia Beach Landfill

We took some yard waste to the composting section of the City of Virginia Beach landfill first thing this morning. When we finished offloading our stuff I looked at the scene and thought it would make an interesting picture.



When I was processing this shot, I used PS to select the sky then, simply out of curiosity, hit Auto Tone and got this. I didn't see all this when I pressed the shutter but it was there because I didn't add any of it in PS. Not the sun's rays, not the dark dust cloud from behind the hill on the right, not the exhaust of the massive dump truck struggling to get its load up to the top of the hill. It may look cartoonish but this came out better than I ever would have expected!