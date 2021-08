At the entrance to the the Military Aviation Museum (aka MAM) is a metal dinosaur park, called Jerrassic Park *. One of the dinos is a Tyrannosaurus Rex. It looks out over the trees onto the road where the main entrance is. This is the ground-level view of it.This is the same place where I got a picture of the Loch Ness monster back in February *Jerrassic Park is part of MAM that is free and open to the public. And it's spelled that way (Jerrasic vs. Jurassic) since it is named after the Museum's founder whose name is Jerry (he also knew the dinos were a great idea).