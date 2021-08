This is the Military Aviation Museum's North American B-25 Mitchell bomber. It's named "Wild Cargo" (for the story of how it got the name, click here ). It is taking off for an airshow in Michigan. I was fortunate enough to have been at the exact right place at the west end of the Museum after helping with a tour to get this shot as the plane began to rotate...its nose wheel coming up off the ground and about to move skyward.