We Had Rain by timerskine
Photo 434

We Had Rain

It rained this morning. Hard. And for quite a while. This picture of our backyard rain gauge shows that we were recipients of just short of 5 inches, or about 120mm in just a couple of hours.

Being the height of tourist season here in Virginia Beach, the rain drove all of the tourists off the beach and into the Military Aviation Museum. I was called in as extra help since the crowds were overwhelming (a good problem to have, really). At the end of the day, we had 3 times the number of guests that we would normally consider to be a busy day (a really good problem for a non-profit museum to have).
4th August 2021

Tim Erskine

Photo Details

