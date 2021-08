We Had Rain

It rained this morning.. And for quite a while. This picture of our backyard rain gauge shows that we were recipients of just short of 5 inches, or about 120mm in just a couple of hours.Being the height of tourist season here in Virginia Beach, the rain drove all of the tourists off the beach and into the Military Aviation Museum . I was called in as extra help since the crowds were overwhelming (a good problem to have, really). At the end of the day, we hadthe number of guests that we would normally consider to be a busy day (agood problem for a non-profit museum to have).