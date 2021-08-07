Impending Weather

The Military Aviation Museum, where the Missus and I are volunteers, sells rides in one of two biplanes (a WACO and a Stearman). They are fantastically fun. The Missus bought me a ride a while back and it wasn't until I landed that I realized "fly in an 80-year old open-cockpit biplane over the Atlantic Ocean" was an item on my bucket list, but by golly that one is now checked off! (I should note that I reciprocated and bought the Missus her own flight, on which she saw a pod of dolphins swimming just offshore and the pilot followed them for a little bit.)
A rain storm was coming in to the area today and only three flights were made before the pilot halted any further forays. In this shot, the Stearman has just taken off on its last flight and is headed out to give the lucky passenger an aerial tour of Back Bay, Sandbridge Beach and, of course, the Atlantic Ocean.