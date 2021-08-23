Distant Lightning

The Missus and I went to Sandbridge Beach to watch the moon rise over the Atlantic. It was full yesterday, but the tail-end remnants of Tropical Storm Henri clouded everything over, so we were content with seeing it 98% full.



It was very dark, the sun having set about two hours earlier. But at the appointed time of moonrise, we saw nothing. We thought that we might be seeing some clouds out towards the horizon but couldn’t be sure. Then there was a flash of lightning directly in front of where we should have seen the moon. I set up my camera for a 25 second exposure (yes, a tripod was involved) to see if I could capture anything. This was the result on my first shot.



The bright spot at the center of the right edge is Jupiter (it’s smudged because of the long exposure). The Y-shaped set of stars just above the lightning bolt is part of the constellation Aquarius. Jupiter is moving through the constellation Capricorn.



We didn’t get to see the moon but I think I scored on this outing.

