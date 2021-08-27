Previous
Lynnhaven Abstract by timerskine
Photo 457

Lynnhaven Abstract

I hauled the Missus out to the Lynnhaven Mall, an indoor shopping mall here in Virginia Beach. I was in search of a photo for today, and I also wanted to scope out the place to see what it was like. It is thriving and has some higher-end stores.

One of the places I like to look for pictured in shopping centers is up. Most people don't notice it, but there is a lot of decoration and ornamentation built into the ceilings, windows and skylights. Funny thing is, if they were removed everybody would notice that the place was dull and lifeless.

Anyway, this is a picture of shadows of window embellishments being cast onto...um, well, hard to describe, uh, horizontal slat thingamajigs hanging from the roof.
Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details

