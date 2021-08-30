Previous
Next
Pelican Ventral View by timerskine
Photo 460

Pelican Ventral View

The Missus and I were out at Rudee Inlet at the southern tip of the Virginia Beach resort area, just taking in the sights. This brown pelican flew almost directly overhead.
30th August 2021 30th Aug 21

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
126% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise