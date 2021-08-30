Sign up
Photo 460
Pelican Ventral View
The Missus and I were out at Rudee Inlet at the southern tip of the Virginia Beach resort area, just taking in the sights. This
brown pelican
flew almost directly overhead.
30th August 2021
30th Aug 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
365
NIKON D850
30th August 2021 2:38pm
Tags
bird
,
pelican
,
rude inlet
