Pungo Ferry Sunset II

A bit of haze and humidity has been making for some very pretty sunsets this week. This is the view from Pungo Ferry Landing Park as the sun settles down behind the nearby tall grasses and the trees on the far side of the North Landing River.

The first Pungo Ferry Sunset is at https://365project.org/timerskine/eclectica/2021-08-09
14th September 2021 14th Sep 21

