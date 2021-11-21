Sign up
Photo 543
Not A Pretty Picture
I was exhausted and getting ready to call it a night when I realized I hadn't taken a picture yet. I figured that Banjo, my (normally) exuberant, boisterous, and ridiculously cute little buddy would pose for me. Clearly, he was having none of it.
21st November 2021
21st Nov 21
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
