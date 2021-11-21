Previous
Not A Pretty Picture by timerskine
Photo 543

Not A Pretty Picture

I was exhausted and getting ready to call it a night when I realized I hadn't taken a picture yet. I figured that Banjo, my (normally) exuberant, boisterous, and ridiculously cute little buddy would pose for me. Clearly, he was having none of it.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
