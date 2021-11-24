The Missus and I went with our son, visiting for Thanksgiving, to Holiday Lights At The Beach, a drive-through light display on the Virginia Beach boardwalk (which is no longer made of boards but reinforced concrete). There is holiday music broadcast over a low-power FM station that you listen to for the roughly 1 mile / 1.6 kilometer drive.
This is one of the nautical-themed archways we drove through. Just for some orientation, the beach and the ocean are to the right, hotels and restaurants to the left.