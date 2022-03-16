Sign up
Photo 636
Seahawk A-comin'
The Missus and I went to the Carova seashore to take the dogs for a walk. We were buzzed by a US Navy MH-60 Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 (HSC-26) out of Norfolk Naval Base.
Here it is coming at us and you can see the co-pilot eyeing me as I shoot.
16th March 2022
16th Mar 22
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Tags
beach
,
corolla
,
helicopter
,
seahawk
,
carova
