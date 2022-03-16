Previous
Seahawk A-comin' by timerskine
Photo 636

The Missus and I went to the Carova seashore to take the dogs for a walk. We were buzzed by a US Navy MH-60 Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 (HSC-26) out of Norfolk Naval Base.

Here it is coming at us and you can see the co-pilot eyeing me as I shoot.
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
Photo Details

