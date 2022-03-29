Previous
2D H2O by timerskine
Photo 642

2D H2O

I placed a tall glass of ice water next to my iPad's closed case. Brilliant morning sunlight streaming in through a nearby window cast this fascinating image on the case. It's a two-dimensional image of a cylinder of water, hence the title.
29th March 2022 29th Mar 22

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Esther Rosenberg ace
What a cool pattern, even with Sun rays.
March 31st, 2022  
