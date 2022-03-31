Previous
Next
Pushmi-Pullyu by timerskine
Photo 643

Pushmi-Pullyu

Pushmi-Pullyu was a character in Dr. Doolittle. It is a gazelle-unicorn hybrid with a head at each end of its body. I immediately thought of it when I saw these painted turtles. You have to look closely to see the two separate shells.
31st March 2022 31st Mar 22

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
176% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise