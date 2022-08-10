Storms a Comin'!

I took this picture of a distant storm cloud brewing up from a second floor window. The window was tinted and I corrected for that as best I could in PS.



When I checked my weather app this storm was at least 50 miles / 80 km away. Cumulonimbus clouds can be as tall as 52,000 feet / 16,000 meters. This storm cell crossed Virginia's eastern shore before heading out to sea, but there was a long line of storms coming at us from the west (left in this shot) and flood warnings have been issued for our area.



BTW, the tree in the foreground is a crepe myrtle, a very common sight in Virginia.