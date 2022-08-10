Previous
Next
Storms a Comin'! by timerskine
Photo 657

Storms a Comin'!

I took this picture of a distant storm cloud brewing up from a second floor window. The window was tinted and I corrected for that as best I could in PS.

When I checked my weather app this storm was at least 50 miles / 80 km away. Cumulonimbus clouds can be as tall as 52,000 feet / 16,000 meters. This storm cell crossed Virginia's eastern shore before heading out to sea, but there was a long line of storms coming at us from the west (left in this shot) and flood warnings have been issued for our area.

BTW, the tree in the foreground is a crepe myrtle, a very common sight in Virginia.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
180% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
The cloud seems to be in a hurry to storm somewhere!
August 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise