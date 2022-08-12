Previous
Crepuscular Rays by timerskine
Crepuscular Rays

The Missus and I went to catch the sunset at Pungo Ferry Landing Park and we were not disappointed with the view. This was the first shot I got when I stepped out of my truck.

These rays lasted until the sun went below the horizon and are actually more visible on my pictures than they were IRL.
12th August 2022 12th Aug 22

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project.
Photo Details

