Photo 658
Crepuscular Rays
The Missus and I went to catch the sunset at Pungo Ferry Landing Park and we were not disappointed with the view. This was the first shot I got when I stepped out of my truck.
These rays lasted until the sun went below the horizon and are actually more visible on my pictures than they were IRL.
12th August 2022
12th Aug 22
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Photo Details
Tags
sunset
,
crepuscular
,
pungo ferry
