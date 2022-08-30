Previous
Smoke on the Water by timerskine
Photo 662

Smoke on the Water

Sunrise over the Atlantic with distant clouds looks a lot like a smokescreen has been laid.
30th August 2022 30th Aug 22

Tim Erskine

This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
