Photo 666
Tucked in the Tuckahoe
The Missus and I went to
Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge
and hiked along the West Dike Trail.
This
great blue heron
was nestled into the green arrow arum, known to native Americans as tuckahoe. The tuckahoe seemed to provide it comfort as it didn't mind us being there and walking past it.
7th September 2022
7th Sep 22
1
1
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
Tags
heron
,
theme-animals
,
bbnwr
,
ndao7
Corinne C
ace
This is so nice
September 9th, 2022
