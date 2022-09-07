Previous
Next
Tucked in the Tuckahoe by timerskine
Photo 666

Tucked in the Tuckahoe

The Missus and I went to Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge and hiked along the West Dike Trail.

This great blue heron was nestled into the green arrow arum, known to native Americans as tuckahoe. The tuckahoe seemed to provide it comfort as it didn't mind us being there and walking past it.
7th September 2022 7th Sep 22

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
182% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
This is so nice
September 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise