Previous
Next
S.S. Sally Ride - 1st Stage by timerskine
Photo 686

S.S. Sally Ride - 1st Stage

We woke up at 5am and went to Sandbridge Beach to watch the launch of a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station from Wallops Island, Virginia, 85 miles (135km) to the north-northeast. We were not disappointed...it was spectacular!

In this shot, the Antares rocket, carrying a Cygnus cargo spacecraft christened the S.S. Sally Ride, heads downrange, about 3 minutes into its flight. It is between 50,000 and 75,000 feet (15,240 - 22,860 meters). The lights on the horizon are ships on the Atlantic heading into Chesapeake Bay, destined for the ports in Norfolk and Baltimore.

You can watch the whole launch sequence on NASA's YouTube channel here: Launch of SS Sally Ride.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise