S.S. Sally Ride - 1st Stage

We woke up at 5am and went to Sandbridge Beach to watch the launch of a cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station from Wallops Island, Virginia, 85 miles (135km) to the north-northeast. We were not disappointed...it was spectacular!
In this shot, the Antares rocket, carrying a Cygnus cargo spacecraft christened the S.S. Sally Ride, heads downrange, about 3 minutes into its flight. It is between 50,000 and 75,000 feet (15,240 - 22,860 meters). The lights on the horizon are ships on the Atlantic heading into Chesapeake Bay, destined for the ports in Norfolk and Baltimore.