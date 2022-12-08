Sign up
Photo 693
Monochrome Super Hornet
The Navy has been
very
active with their flying today. I stopped by to get a few shots. This one provided some clouds so that I could make it a high contrast black and white.
8th December 2022
8th Dec 22
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
This is yet another run at 365 Project. I've had several. The first was interrupted by my full-time work and full-time pursuit of...
1235
photos
48
followers
29
following
189% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
8th December 2022 12:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jet
,
hornet
,
oceana
,
ac-peterlik
