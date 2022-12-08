Previous
Monochrome Super Hornet by timerskine
Monochrome Super Hornet

The Navy has been very active with their flying today. I stopped by to get a few shots. This one provided some clouds so that I could make it a high contrast black and white.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
