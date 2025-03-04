Lonely Merganser

The Missus and I went to Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge* to see what critters we could see. It was nearly devoid of critters. We saw a total of four birds: a kingfisher in flight (in the distance and flying rapidly in the other direction), this hooded merganser and these two mallards (seen in my Eclectica album).
*It is, for reasons nobody really knows, pronounced, "Mackey."
This female hooded merganser was swimming around on its own. There were no other mergansers anywhere else in the area. And the pair of mallards were about 1/4 mile away behind her when I took this picture. I feel really sorry for this pretty little girl, and I hope she finds some of her own kind to hang out with.