Invader

The Missus and I were at Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge today and this nutria* was waiting for us. We spotted it from the car. It stopped to pose for me here.



*Nutria are large semi-aquatic rodents. Bigger than muskrats but smaller than beavers, they inhabit the banks of rivers and ponds. They feed on aquatic plant roots. Cute things, to be sure, but in the US they are an invasive species which can cause great damage to their environment.