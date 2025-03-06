VFA-106 Airshow Practice

We live about 3.5 miles (5.6km) from Naval Air Station Oceana. NAS Oceana is the Navy's Master Jet Base for the US east coast. This means that all of the jet aircraft that are assigned to aircraft carriers are based at Oceana when the ship is not at sea and berthed at Norfolk Naval Base, the largest naval base in the world. Given that there are five carriers based in Norfolk, there are a lot of jets flying over our house, all the time. Most of them are F/A-18 Hornets, which are very loud.
Today the jet noise was different. It was louder than usual, including a couple of house-shaking roars. Sensing an opportunity for my 365 picture for the day, I grabbed my camera and headed for an area where the public can park and watch the airfield. My excursion was rewarded with watching the demonstration team from VFA-106, the Gladiators, practice their airshow routine. It was pretty cool.
The day has been very overcast so most of my pictures were 'meh' in quality. This was aggravated by the fact that the demonstrations were focused on the middle of the airfield, leaving us on the outside to look at the bottom of the aircraft a lot. But this shot was really lucky. As the Hornet flew towards me and through a small patch of blue sky and white clouds with its afterburners lit, it left a nice vapor trail behind it.