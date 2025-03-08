Sign up
Previous
Photo 708
Visiting Beech
A Beech 18, built in 1942, visited the
Military Aviation Museum
today. It is, as you can see, a really beautiful aircraft.
8th March 2025
8th Mar 25
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
8th March 2025 4:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mam
,
beech
,
beechcraft
,
military aviation museum
