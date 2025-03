Magnolia Bloom

I spotted a stand of magnolia trees that had produced flowers already and had to stop by to get some pictures. Never mind that it was 2:30 in the afternoon and the sunlight was pretty harsh, there were pictures to be taken!



I discovered that there are, according to Wikipedia, between 210 and 340 different species of magnolia. Whichever one this one is, it's the first in this area to bloom.