Side Flap

It was after sunset when I drove past the city's Lotus Garden Park. There were a couple dozen hooded mergansers swimming around that, in the nature of all mergansers, swam quickly away when I parked the car. Their pace quickened when I opened the door to get out. But these mallards were cool with my presence. It was getting fairly dark so I had a high ISO and a slow shutter speed, but the ducks were gently swimming so I thought I might get something picture-worthy. Most of the pictures were either blah or meh, but the male decided to quickly pivot 180 degrees and flap his wings. That gave it just enough light to pass my muster.