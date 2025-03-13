Previous
Next
Side Flap by timerskine
Photo 711

Side Flap

It was after sunset when I drove past the city's Lotus Garden Park. There were a couple dozen hooded mergansers swimming around that, in the nature of all mergansers, swam quickly away when I parked the car. Their pace quickened when I opened the door to get out. But these mallards were cool with my presence. It was getting fairly dark so I had a high ISO and a slow shutter speed, but the ducks were gently swimming so I thought I might get something picture-worthy. Most of the pictures were either blah or meh, but the male decided to quickly pivot 180 degrees and flap his wings. That gave it just enough light to pass my muster.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Tim Erskine

ace
@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
195% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact