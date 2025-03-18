Training Module

As noted in my profile, I’m a retired paramedic, having hung up my stethoscope after 40 years. But it’s not just what I did for a living, it’s who I am. So I keep involved by volunteering with Virginia Beach Rescue on the Support Services Team. I help out with training, recruiting and other non-clinical duties. This lets me continue to help the community while hanging out with ‘my people’ but with better hours and less blood and vomit.
I was involved in training, playing a patient, and was placed in Skills Room 1, which also has this full-size mock-up of the patient module of a typical ambulance. This gives trainees the experience of working in the squad’s confines (minus road noise, sirens, potholes, acceleration/deceleration, cornering, etc.). It’s something I didn’t have in my initial training way back in the Bronze Age (I’m exaggerating, of course, but modern Emergency Medical Services was just over 10-years old when I got in).