Belly of the Beast

I was a judge at the Region 6 competition for Virginia History Day, an affiliate of National History Day. You know those school science fairs, with the vinegar/baking soda volcanoes? History Day is like that except for important historical concepts. It's an absolute joy to meet so many kids who are enthusiastic about history and have done significant (and serious) research into their topics.
The Region 6 competition was held at the Virginia Air and Space Science Center in Hampton, VA. The place is a photographic bonanza, but today I didn't have a chance to photograph anything. Judging is time-consuming and intense. The awards ceremony was held in the Museum's lobby. While I was standing at the back of the audience I looked up to see all the aircraft they have hanging from the ceiling.
This is the underside of the General Dynamics YF-16 'Fighting Falcon.' It is the 1973 prototype for the F-16 Fighting Falcon which is still a frontline fighter for the US Air Force. The lighting and the colors attracted my attention.