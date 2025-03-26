Plum Blossoms

The house we bought four years ago in Virginia Beach has an old plum tree in the back yard. The house itself is a bit over 30-years old and before that the land was a farm, so 30 years, that's how old this tree would be.



It produces these beautiful blossoms each year in the early spring. As it is among the earliest flowers in the area - a close second to the dandelions - it attracts a lot of bees. There is a slight overlap between the blossoms and the leaves being on the tree. Today there were blossoms, emerging leaves, and a flawless blue sky.



Props to the Missus for the assist on getting this shot. It was very windy and she held this branch steady while I worked the camera.