Scruffy Bald Eagle

Coming home from errands I pulled the car into the driveway. As I did I saw this bald eagle fly up into a very tall sweetgum tree near our house. I got out of the car with my camera and started taking pictures.
This one appears to be an older juvenile, since his head and tail feathers aren't totally white quite yet. We looked at buying our house almost exactly four years ago. When we were in the yard, there were two eagles, one fully mature, the other a completely brown juvenile, in a nearby oak tree to welcome us. We took that as a good omen. This is probably the younger of the two on the welcoming committee.