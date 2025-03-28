Previous
Overhead Ray by timerskine
Photo 718

Overhead Ray

The Missus and I went to the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center (which is only a 10 minute drive from our house). I caught this ray swimming overhead. If you look closely on the lower right you can see the end of the tail of another.
28th March 2025 28th Mar 25

Tim Erskine

@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
Photo Details

