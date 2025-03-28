Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 718
Overhead Ray
The Missus and I went to the
Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center (which is only a 10 minute drive from our house). I caught this ray swimming overhead. If you look closely on the lower right you can see the end of the tail of another.
28th March 2025
28th Mar 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
1287
photos
30
followers
19
following
196% complete
View this month »
711
712
713
714
715
716
717
718
Latest from all albums
345
712
713
714
715
716
717
718
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th March 2025 6:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ray
,
“virginia
,
aquarium”
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close