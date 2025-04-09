Sign up
Previous
Photo 724
Dinner Candle
The Missus and I went out to eat. This candle was at our table, casting an interesting pattern on the wall.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Tim Erskine
ace
@timerskine
I'm retired from two different-but-related careers, the first as a paramedic, the second as a faceless bureaucrat overseeing the set up and operation of research...
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
9th April 2025 6:24pm
Tags
candle
